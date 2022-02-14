DPDC to promote 62 asstt engineers

Violating the High Court order to prepare an 'Appointment and Promotion Guidelines for DPDC' before further promotion, the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd. (DPDC) under the Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Ministry has taken initiatives to promote 62 Assistant Engineers to the rank of Sub-Divisional Engineer.

To elevate their ranks, the DPDC board invited the 62 assistant engineers for joining an interview on Monday against its 40 vacancies.

According to the DPDC notice, the engineers who are eligible for the promotion will have to face the interview from 2:30pm on Monday.

Resentment is prevailing among the engineers after the DPDC initiative to promote those 62 engineers to the upper rank violating the HC order.

On Sunday, two groups of the engineers serving in the authority submitted two separate letters to its Managing Director Biskah Dewan requesting him to comply with the HC order and prepare an 'Appointment and Promotion Guidelines for DPDC' before the elevation.

The applications were submitted by Bangladesh Power Sector Diploma Engineers Federation (BPSDEF) President Fazlur Rahman Khan and General Secretary Ariful Islam Shimul and the five engineers who had submitted the writ petition to the High Court seeking order to prepare an 'Appointment and Promotion Guidelines for DPDC' before any promotion in the authority.

According to DPDC sources, against the order of the HC, the DPDC has filed an appeal petition recently. The appeal petition is now waiting for hearing at the bench that passed the order earlier. Amid this situation, the initiative was taken to promote the engineers.

According to sources, some of the officials concerned are trying to promote the engineers in a hurry taking illegal advantages for the engineers intending the promotion.

When contacted, DPDC Managing Director Biskah Dewan on Sunday told this correspondent they had invited the engineers to interview following the legal procedures. They haven't violated the HC order.












