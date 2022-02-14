Cooperation of political parties, people a must for credible polls: President

President M Abdul Hamid today said all-out cooperation of political parties and people is mandatory to hold a free, fair and credible election as a delegation of the Election Commission (EC) led by outgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

"In the democratic process, election is a very important activity. All-out cooperation of political parties and people as well is a must to hold a free, fair and credible election," he told the outgoing EC delegation.

The President said the Election Commission should carry out this task with the cooperation of the executive branch, political parties and the people of all strata of life, his Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.

President Hamid categorically said the Election Commission can play a key role in conducting elections. With the cooperation of all political parties and people, the EC would be able to conduct more fair and credible polls at all levels in the days to come, he hoped. The Bangabhaban spokesman said during the meeting the EC delegation

briefed the President about various activities of the commission and its development plans as well.

Abedin said they thanked the President for his cooperation and guidance in carrying out the assignments. Election Commissioners Mahbub Talukder, Md Rafiqul Islam and Kabita Khanam were present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the CEC handed over a national identity card (NID) of President Md Abdul Hamid with the inclusion of the title "Bir Muktijouddha" (heroic freedom fighter).

Besides, the Election Commission handed over him to a copy of The Representation of the People Order, 1972 (Bangla Version) and another copy of the 'Delimitation of Constituencies for Elections to Parliament Act, 2021'(Bangla Version). Secretaries concerned of Bangabhaban were present during the meeting. -BSS









