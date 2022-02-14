

Each division to get one marine academy: Hasina

"We'll establish a marine academy in each division. Our children won't only be trained here but also create the scope of employment both at home and abroad, and this is how our unemployment problem will be eradicated," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while speaking at the Mujib Borsho Graduation Parade of the 56th Batch of Bangladesh Marine Academy.

Held at Bangladesh Marine Academy in Chattogram, the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Hasina said the government has set up four marine academies in Pabna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet this year in line with the global maritime demand.

Describing various development activities of the government for the Marine Academy, she said an engine control simulator will be installed here this year as the navigation simulator was installed in 2019 for making training time-befitting ones at the Captain Zakaria Marine Simulation Centre.

"We've upgraded the Marine Academy as the affiliated organisation of world-famous universities. As a result, the academy has got a wider acceptance, increasing scopes for employment," she said.

The Prime Minister described marine cadets as the "representatives" of Bangladesh and urged them to uphold the country's thousand-year-old civilization and culture on the world stage.

"Remember, you're not only the fearless mariners, but also the representatives of Bangladesh. Work with patriotism, honesty, self-confidence, and professionalism. Uphold the country's thousand-year-old civilization and culture when you travel by ships with goods from one country to another," she said.

Hasina greeted all the 359 cadets of Bangladesh Marine Academy under the 56th batch became graduates through an e-learning process confronting all the hurdles arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She witnessed an eye-catching parade presented by a smartly turned out contingent of the fresh marine cadets.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury also spoke at the event.

Senior Cadet Captain Nadim Ahmed received the President Gold Medal for the best all-round performance while Chief Cadet Captain Rafid Bin Alam received Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Medal in recognition of the second-best performance among the cadets of the 56th batch.

Engineer Golam Mostafa, Adjutant of the Bangladesh Marine Academy, administered oath to the fresh marine cadets while commandant of the academy Dr Sajid Hussain formally declared the graduation of all the cadets.

A video documentary on the activities of the Bangladesh Marine Academy was screened on the occasion. -UNB







