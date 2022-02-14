Govt approves Safari Park at Lathitila

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said of setting up a safari park at Lathitila in Moulvibazar to conserve the environment, forests, wildlife and biodiversity.

The project of construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park at Lathitila has been taken up under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This project is being taken up after conducting several feasibility study and research works.

"If this safari park is built, Lathitila forest will be protected from illegal occupants," Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said as a chief guest at a national workshop organized by the Forest Department at Agargaon on Sunday while approving the proposed master plan and DPP for setting up the proposed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park at Lathitila in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar.

The Forest Minister approved the proposals raised in the master plan workshop for setting up a safari park subject to inclusion of the proposals placed in the workshop.

He said that the safari park is being constructed taking into account the consensus of people living in the area and the opinion of the people published in the media.

The experience of the two previously built safari parks will be utilized here so that no more wildlife faces unexpected death. He said that tourists from different parts of the country and from abroad will be able to come to this safari park and gain knowledge about different types of domestic and foreign animals.

The Minister said that arrangements will be made to rehabilitate families living illegally in the government forest in due course.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun and Additional Secretary (Development) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik also spoke as special guests at the workshop chaired by Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury.

Architect Ishtiaqe Zahir and Project Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury presented the master plan of the safari park. In addition, representatives of various departments / agencies and experts spoke in the occasion.

It may be mentioned that in the proposed master plan, the total area of the safari park is 5,631 acres of which the area of the main safari park is 270 acres. The construction of the safari park is planned between 2022-2026 at a cost of Tk 870.90crore.





