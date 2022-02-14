Video
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:47 PM
SIBL holds business review meeting

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a daylong Business Review Meeting to evaluate the business position of the Bank through virtual platform recently, says a press release.  
Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, was chief guest of the review meeting while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.
Md. Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors were also present.
Divisional Heads and Branch Managers joined the programme virtually.
The meeting reviewed business progress of the Bank through January 2022 and chalked out various policies to achieve yearly target.



