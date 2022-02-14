

IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering

Inaugurated by Md Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD and Head of International Division and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer of the Bank, the training programme was held through a webinar session.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Kamrul Islam, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, Zobaida Afroze, JD, Bangladesh Bank conducted the day-long training program as resource persons.

Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of the bank attended the training programme.























IFIC Bank Ltd, in association with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has organised a training on prevention of 'Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk Management' for increasing its employee knowledge on the issues, says a press release.Inaugurated by Md Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD and Head of International Division and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer of the Bank, the training programme was held through a webinar session.Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Kamrul Islam, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, Zobaida Afroze, JD, Bangladesh Bank conducted the day-long training program as resource persons.Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of the bank attended the training programme.