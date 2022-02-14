|
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
IFIC Bank Ltd, in association with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has organised a training on prevention of 'Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk Management' for increasing its employee knowledge on the issues, says a press release.
Inaugurated by Md Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD and Head of International Division and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer of the Bank, the training programme was held through a webinar session.
Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, Syed Kamrul Islam, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, Zobaida Afroze, JD, Bangladesh Bank conducted the day-long training program as resource persons.
Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of the bank attended the training programme.