

Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated

The Mayor of Laxmipur Municipality Mozammel Hayder Masum Bhuiyan and Former MP Muhammad Ullah were also present as special guest in this occasion.

Among others the Head of Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation of the Bank Md. Shamsuddoha, the Laxmipur Branch Manager of the Bank Mohammad Humayun Kabir and a few number of customers and well-wishers were present in the opening ceremony. The ceremony included reciting from the Holy Quran, Milad Mahfil and Doa was held at the branch premises.

As chief guest, Member of Parliament Laxmipur-2 Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan said, Shahjalal Islami Bank is a customer friendly bank. He thanked the bank's authority for their contribution in the overall development of this area. We wish this bank for its continued prosperity.

In his speech, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mr. M. Shahidul Islam said, we have relocated this branch to more spacious location for providing better services to our clients. We hope our customer will get more services from now. The branch started its journey on 19th December 2011 and contributed to the overall development of this area including agriculture, industry, trade and infrastructure.









