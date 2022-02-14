Video
Monday, 14 February, 2022
Business

MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB), a 5-year project has compiled and mapped the export-oriented ready-made garment (RMG) factory data using the factory census method all over Bangladesh. As of January 2022, it has mapped 3,630 factories.
MiB project is being implemented by Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of Brac University (BracU), funded by Laudes Foundation and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and being coordinated by BRAC, according to MiB press release.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) are the strategic partners of the project, which is also supported by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The objective of MiB is, by following a robust data verification and validation protocol, to provide accurate, credible, and updated RMG factory information to all industry stakeholders in a manner that enables greater efficiency, productivity, accountability, and transparency.
MiB has so far conducted multiple researches using the factory database it obtained through digital mapping. A recent publication of MiB researchers has demonstrated that the male to female workers ratio in Bangladesh RMG is 42:58 as per analyzed data of 2,565,761 workers in 3,212 export oriented RMG factories.
One of MiB rapid surveys, on the basis of responses from 2,334 factories communicated over phone in June 2020 using contacts in MiB database, revealed that the member RMG factories, which are members of BGMEA and BKMEA or both, were able to utilize 70.55% of their production capacity, compared to 59.83% by non-member RMG factories during the Pandemic period.
As per Professor Dr. Rahim B, Talukdar, Adviser, CED-BracU and Team Leader, MiB; "In our garment industry, there are other contributors who are not part of trade associations, i.e.; BGMEA and BKMEA. These non-members are also contributing to the export sector and to the country's economy to a great extent."
A MiB rapid survey particularly on the non-member RMG factories with 555 sample size found that 86,697 workers were being employed in the surveyed factories while a total of 58,000 workers were laid off (on average 226 workers per factory) due to the pandemic.  
According to Ms. Afshana Choudhury, Joint Director, CED-BracU and Lead Operations Officer, MiB; "While there is further research scope on MiB database, this data also can be used for policy formulation of the government and for planning of different development activities related to the factories and workers in RMG sector."


