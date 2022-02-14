Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew

NEW DELHI, Feb 13: Air India has asked its cabin crew to wear minimum jewellery to avoid "any delays at customs and security checks". They have also been told not to "visit duty-free shops" and proceed to the boarding gate after completing immigration and security checks so that flights do not get delayed. The cabin crew has also been advised not to consume beverages or have food prior to or during guest boarding and assist in swift boarding and seating of guests.

Since big-ticket changes like new aircraft and/or upgraded cabin interiors will take time, the Tata Group has started implementing two changes that can make flyers feel the difference immediately - improve AI's on-time performance or OTP (not a strong point of the airline in past few years) and enhanced meal service.

Accordingly, AI's inflight service department on Sunday issued an advisory for cabin crew members to improve OTP regarding "strict compliance" of reporting timings. "..to maintain OTP on all flights across the network and prevent delays occurring due to cabin crew," the crew has been asked to proceed to immigration (at outstations) as soon as they complete check-in formalities.

"The cabin crew must not wait for the commander at movement control/check in counter (at outstation) and proceed to the aircraft well with in time. (They) must adhere to uniform regulations with emphasis on minimum jewellery being worn in order to avoid any delays at customs and security checks," it says.

Cabin crew should not visit duty-free shops and proceed to the boarding gate soon after completing immigration and security checks. Once on board, the cabin crew should only wear the items of PPE kit which are required to be worn as per the latest circular (headgear and foot covers have been withdrawn) in the shortest possible time and complete the mandatory checks before/well within the prescribed timings. Do not delay mandatory preflight check clearance which may be attributable to cabin crew," it adds. -TNN





