Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KLM suspends flights to Ukraine

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

THE HAGUE, Feb 13: Dutch carrier KLM said on Saturday that it was suspending flights to Ukraine until further notice as fears mount that Russia is preparing to invade its western neighbour.
"The next flight to the capital Kyiv is scheduled for tonight, but will not be operated," the Netherlands' main airline said in a statement. The decision followed "changes to travel advice... and a comprehensive security analysis," it added.
"There will be no flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice," the statement said.
The Netherlands joined several European nations including Belgium, Germany and Italy in calling for its citizens to leave Ukraine and advising against travel to the country.
Their stark warnings came as the crisis sparked by Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border entered a new phase, raising fears that an invasion could be imminent.
The US embassy in Kyiv on Saturday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday spoke to US President Joe Biden by telephone.
Adding to tensions, large-scale Russian military drills were underway Friday with authoritarian ally Belarus, which lies just north of Kyiv and also borders the European Union.
In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which took off from Amsterdam's Schipol airport, was shot down over Ukraine with a surface-to-air missile that killed 298 people as the separatist conflict in the country's east raged.
Moscow has always denied any involvement.
Three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen are on trial in absentia in the Netherlands accused of downing the flight.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft