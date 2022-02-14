Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

TikTok, the world's leading short form video platform, recently announced updates to its Community Guidelines, to further enhance the well-being of its community and the integrity of the platform.
The most recently published report shows that over 91 million violative videos were removed globally during Q3 2021 - around 1% of all videos uploaded. 73.9% of content promoting harassment and bullying were proactively removed, while 72.4% of hateful behaviour videos were also removed before anyone reported them, says a press release.
Proactive removal means identifying and removing a video before it's reported. Removal within 24 hours means removing the video within 24 hours of it being posted on our platform.
The report reveals that the United States had the largest number of videos removed (approximately 14 million videos), followed by Russia (approximately 7 million videos), in terms of country of origin.
Moreover, strict actions were taken to prevent fake engagement with millions of spam accounts, and billions of fake likes, followers and follow requests were removed from the platform permanently.
Over 46 thousand videos containing COVID-19 misinformation were also removed from the platform with 82.86% videos being removed proactively from the platform during Q3.
TikTok continues to expand its system that detects and removes certain categories of violations at upload - including adult nudity and sexual activities, minor safety, and illegal activities and regulated goods.
As a result, the volume of automated removals has increased, which improves the overall safety of TikTok and enables the team to focus more time on reviewing contextual or nuanced content, such as hate speech, bullying and harassment, and misinformation.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft