TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21

TikTok, the world's leading short form video platform, recently announced updates to its Community Guidelines, to further enhance the well-being of its community and the integrity of the platform.

The most recently published report shows that over 91 million violative videos were removed globally during Q3 2021 - around 1% of all videos uploaded. 73.9% of content promoting harassment and bullying were proactively removed, while 72.4% of hateful behaviour videos were also removed before anyone reported them, says a press release.

Proactive removal means identifying and removing a video before it's reported. Removal within 24 hours means removing the video within 24 hours of it being posted on our platform.

The report reveals that the United States had the largest number of videos removed (approximately 14 million videos), followed by Russia (approximately 7 million videos), in terms of country of origin.

Moreover, strict actions were taken to prevent fake engagement with millions of spam accounts, and billions of fake likes, followers and follow requests were removed from the platform permanently.

Over 46 thousand videos containing COVID-19 misinformation were also removed from the platform with 82.86% videos being removed proactively from the platform during Q3.

TikTok continues to expand its system that detects and removes certain categories of violations at upload - including adult nudity and sexual activities, minor safety, and illegal activities and regulated goods.

As a result, the volume of automated removals has increased, which improves the overall safety of TikTok and enables the team to focus more time on reviewing contextual or nuanced content, such as hate speech, bullying and harassment, and misinformation.







