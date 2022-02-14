Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull

Banks resumed expanding their network in 2021 by opening branches after going slow in the previous year when the entities were adopting policies to keep their cost at the minimum by restraining opening new branches to tackle Covid-induced fallouts.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks opened 268 branches in 2021 whereas the entities opened 103 branches in 2020.

So, the number of total branches of banks increased to 10,939 at the end of December 2021 from 10,671 a year ago. In 2019, the country's banks opened 287 branches.

At the end of 2018, the number of bank' branches was 10,281 while it increased to 10,568 at the end of 2019.

The central banks officials said banks focused on expanding their network in 2021 as the country's business and economic activities resumed. Due to coronavirus-induced economic jolt, most of the banks had to minimise their cost of business and that was why their branch opening dropped sharply in 2020.

Along with reducing branch opening, several banks sacked many employees to reduce their cost of operation. Along with the older banks, the newly approved banks also went for opening branches as part of their initiative to strengthen their foothold for deposit mobilisation as well as to create new customers.

Along with expanding full-fledged branch-based network expansion, banks now-a-days are also focusing on agent banking- and sub-branch-based network expansion.

Appointing agent and opening sub-branch allow banks to strengthen their foothold in a cost efficient model and that has prompted many banks to emphasise appointing agents and opening sub-branches.

Of the 10,938 branches, 5,239 branches are located in the rural areas against 5,700 branches in the urban areas. Of the branches, all but only one branch are fully online now. The rest one branch is partially online.

Three years ago, 8,471 out of 10,281 branches were online, 1,189 branches were partly online and the rest 621 branches operated manually.







