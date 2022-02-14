Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Jibon Islam

Banks resumed expanding their network in 2021 by opening branches after going slow in the previous year when the entities were adopting policies to keep their cost at the minimum by restraining opening new branches to tackle Covid-induced fallouts.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks opened 268 branches in 2021 whereas the entities opened 103 branches in 2020.
So, the number of total branches of banks increased to 10,939 at the end of December 2021 from 10,671 a year ago. In 2019, the country's banks opened 287 branches.
At the end of 2018, the number of bank' branches was 10,281 while it increased to 10,568 at the end of 2019.
The central banks officials said banks focused on expanding their network in 2021 as the country's business and economic activities resumed. Due to coronavirus-induced economic jolt, most of the banks had to minimise their cost of business and that was why their branch opening dropped sharply in 2020.
Along with reducing branch opening, several banks sacked many employees to reduce their cost of operation. Along with the older banks, the newly approved banks also went for opening branches as part of their initiative to strengthen their foothold for deposit mobilisation as well as to create new customers.
Along with expanding full-fledged branch-based network expansion, banks now-a-days are also focusing on agent banking- and sub-branch-based network expansion.
Appointing agent and opening sub-branch allow banks to strengthen their foothold in a cost efficient model and that has prompted many banks to emphasise appointing agents and opening sub-branches.
Of the 10,938 branches, 5,239 branches are located in the rural areas against 5,700 branches in the urban areas. Of the branches, all but only one branch are fully online now. The rest one branch is partially online.
Three years ago, 8,471 out of 10,281 branches were online, 1,189 branches were partly online and the rest 621 branches operated manually.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft