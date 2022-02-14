Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pakistan govt lowers markup for housing finance

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

KARACHI, Feb 13: The government has decided to revise downward the markup rates for housing subsidy scheme with the aim to give the sector another chance to emerge as a leader in economic growth.
A latest circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday said that in view of the feedback received from various stakeholders, the government has decided to revise pricing (markup rates and subsidy payment period) under Tier-I housing scheme which is used to finance housing units in the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) projects.
The government has provided a number of incentives and took a series of measures to give a boost to the housing sector but growth remained much below the expectations.
However, the housing and construction collectively showed better growth in the calendar year 2021. An SBP report issued this year said the credit to housing and construction has increased by 85 per cent during the year 2021.     -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft