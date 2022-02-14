Pakistan govt lowers markup for housing finance

KARACHI, Feb 13: The government has decided to revise downward the markup rates for housing subsidy scheme with the aim to give the sector another chance to emerge as a leader in economic growth.

A latest circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday said that in view of the feedback received from various stakeholders, the government has decided to revise pricing (markup rates and subsidy payment period) under Tier-I housing scheme which is used to finance housing units in the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) projects.

The government has provided a number of incentives and took a series of measures to give a boost to the housing sector but growth remained much below the expectations.

However, the housing and construction collectively showed better growth in the calendar year 2021. An SBP report issued this year said the credit to housing and construction has increased by 85 per cent during the year 2021. -Dawn





