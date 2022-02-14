

ESSAB delegation meets BGMEA President

BGMEA Vice President ShahidullahAzim was also present at the meeting.

They had discussions about the current situation and different issues of the RMG industry, especially its unprecedented efforts and achievements in workplace safety over the past few years.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh has emerged as the safest and most transparent readymade garment producing country in the world.

This achievement came as a result of the firm determination, efforts and investment of entrepreneurs along with the support of stakeholders, he said.

The industry is committed to continue the safety momentum, he added.

Faruque Hassan expressed hope that ESSAB would continue to play their role in cooperating with the industry in the area of workplace safety.







A delegation of the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) led by its President ZahirUddin Babar paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Gulshan, Dhaka on February 10, Thursday last..BGMEA Vice President ShahidullahAzim was also present at the meeting.They had discussions about the current situation and different issues of the RMG industry, especially its unprecedented efforts and achievements in workplace safety over the past few years.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh has emerged as the safest and most transparent readymade garment producing country in the world.This achievement came as a result of the firm determination, efforts and investment of entrepreneurs along with the support of stakeholders, he said.The industry is committed to continue the safety momentum, he added.Faruque Hassan expressed hope that ESSAB would continue to play their role in cooperating with the industry in the area of workplace safety.