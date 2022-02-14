Video
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:46 PM
Viber launches Valentine’s Day chatbot, Lenses

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, a global leader in private and secure messaging and voice-based communication, is launching a Valentine's Day campaign with interactive relationship-related features for its users.
Features include fun Valentine's Day AR Lenses and a chatbot offering happiness tips and a relationship quiz, all of which are being rolled out throughout February in tandem with the company's new "Vibe with Confidence" campaign, says a press release.
As part of its Valentine's Day offerings, Rakuten Viber has partnered up with Human Improvement Project, a non-profit research institution with years of findings in psychology, neuroscience, and relationships. Together, they are curating a chatbot called Happiness Tips that will offer a relationship quiz, videos, and tips.
Viber is also launching new Valentine's Day AR Lenses that will be available for the entire month of February. The campaign includes thirteen new lenses, featuring heart eyeglasses, a cupid costume, photobooth stripes, and more. The themed Viber Lenses will also be made available on Snapchat, as well as on the Viber platform.
Rakuten Viber is committed to helping people around the world to connect with confidence and build loving, lasting relationships, no matter where they are. Viber's messaging platform enables users to connect with one another and express themselves throughout the month of love.
Since people in Bangladesh are much more excited to celebrate the occasion so this would be a great opportunity to enjoy this valentine with the loving ones. The company's "Vibe with Confidence" campaign will bring people closer together, allowing users to express themselves to a significant other through the sound of their voice or instant video messages. Viber's extensive list of privacy features, like end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and hidden chats give its users ultimate privacy when exchanging personal messages.


