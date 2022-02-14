Samsung, Apex offer discount thru partnership

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer Samsung partners up with Apex footwear, has launched exciting discount offers for their customers for a week till February 17, effective from Thursday, last.

During the campaign period, upon purchasing any handset priced above BDT 16,000 from selected Samsung authorized stores in any top mobile market in the country, customers will receive a coupon, says a press release.

When presented at Apex stores in Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park, the coupon will entitle the customers to a discount of BDT 500 upon purchase of shoes worth BDT 2500 or more.

On the other hand, customers spending a minimum amount of BDT 2500 on shoes from Apex stores in Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park shall receive a coupon.

Redeeming the coupon at selected Samsung authorized stores shall entitle them to a 5% discount on any handset priced above BDT 16,000. Both these coupons shall be valid till 15th March.

"We believe that this partnership will be fruitful for our fashion-loving customers," the press release quoted Samsung Mobile Business Head Md Muyeedur Rahman as saying.

"Through this collaboration, our customers can enjoy exciting discounts, not only on our footwear but also their desired handsets," said Apex Footwear Limited Marketing Head Sagnik Guha.





