

Eastland Insurance wins SAFA award

The award was handed over to Abdul Haque FCA, Chief Executive Officer of the company by the President of ICAB in an Award ceremony recently, says a press release.

Mentionable that, Eastland Insurance Company has also been awarded in the '21st ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports, 2020' in `Insurance Category' by the ICAB.

Also mentionable that, in the previous years, Eastland Insurance was awarded with ''Best Corporate Award" by the institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for 04 consecutive years and "Best Presentation Annual Report Award" by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).





