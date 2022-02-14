S Sudan's delegation visits Walton, Beximco, Pran-RFL manufacturing units



A seven-member delegation led by South Sudan's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dan Deng Malek and Walton officials pose for a photograph during Walton factory visit at Chandra in Gazipur on Thursday last.

A seven-member delegation of South Sudan, including two deputy ministers, visited Walton electronics manufacturing factory at Chandra in Gazipur to explore trade and business opportunities.

Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism's (JBVMM) Major General Mou Manase Malak, Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mayom Alier, Personal Assistant to deputy minister of foreign affairs' Ding Deng and PA to deputy minister of defense's Monyluk Monyjok Riak were also on the delegation.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Ethiopia Md Nazrul Islam, Foreign Affair's Ministry's Director General in Africa Tarikul Islam and Assistant Secretary (Africa) Rabeya Begum, Brigadier General Abdul Alim Tarafdar, Md Shamim Kamal, Lt Col Md Sahariar Morshed, among others, were also present.

The head of the delegations Deng Dan Deng Malek says, "Walton is a very well-known company at the global arena. Today, we are exploring here the opportunities of establishing trade and business relations with Walton.

South Sudan could be the gateway of expanding Bangladeshi exports to Ethiopia, Uganda, Congo, Sudan and the Central African Republic. And thus, we are inviting some big companies like Walton to come up with investment in South Sudan.

In this regard, we are assuring of providing all kinds of supports and cooperation, he said

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Ethiopia Md Nazrul Islam said, "We are trying to strengthen the bilateral trade relationship with South Sudan. Along with the peach keeping mission in South Sudan, we are now trying to help the country move forward through building trade relationship.

As Walton is the flagship industry of Bangladesh, we came here with the South Sudan's delegations to explore business potential," he said.

The delegation at the factory was received with flowers bouquets by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Md. Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Digi-Tech Industries DMD Md. Liakat Ali, Walton's HR Department Head Col. (Retd.) S M Shahadat Alam.

The guests were shown a corporate video documentary of Walton and then visited its well-equipped product display centre as well as state-of-the art technologies and machineries. Walton refrigerator and compressor manufacturing units were also shown. The delegation also visited Pran-RFL Industrial Park at Palash in Narsingdi.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL, managing director and other directors received the delegation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday.

The delegation later visited the Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur.

Deputy general manager and executive director of Beximco received it at Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur. The delegation was shown around the industrial sites including Beximco's spinning unit, washing plant and weaving area.

The South Sudanese delegation expressed happiness about the knowledge they gathered.

























