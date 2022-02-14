Momen for well-calibrated action agenda for tourism sector



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen speaking as the chief guest at a seminar held at the Bangladesh Pavilion of EXPO 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

"I believe that we can twin tourism with the tenets of solid economic relocation for innovative and entrepreneurial initiatives from around the globe to Bangladesh," he said.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the country's sustainable economic diversification and promoted the distinct Bangladeshi tea brand in Dubai, UAE while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Explore Mujib's Bangladesh: A Hidden Gem of Tourism in South Asia" held at the Bangladesh Pavilion of EXPO 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The seminar was arranged by Bangladesh Tourism Board, an organization which is responsible for ameliorating tourism of Bangladesh, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Dr Momen mentioned the importance of transforming tourism's immense potential into a unique brand of the country's enchanting natural beauty that has been unexplored and unknown by the global tourists.

The Foreign Minister focused on the environment friendly tourism industry so that it becomes sustainable one.

Stating from a report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Dr Momen said only 3 percent of total tourists visits Bangladesh per year are foreigners and rest 97 percent is from local origin.

Addressing as a special guest in the seminar, Md. Mokammel Hossain, Secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, opined that successful implementation of ongoing mega projects will bring new doorway to the tourism sector of the country.

He also revealed the plan of constructing exclusive tourism, ocean tourism, theme park etc to attract foreign tourists to our country.

Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to UAE, among others, were present. -UNB

















