Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks make modest gains amid volatile trading

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Stocks edged higher on Sunday as took stakes cautiously ahead of December-end earnings and dividend declarations.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 3.57 points or 0.05 per cent to 7,089, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.55 points to 2,605 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 5.35 points to 1,522 at the close of the trading.
Turnover was Tk 12.75 billion, which was 1.68 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.54 billion.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 196 declined, 142 advanced and 41 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
A total number of 341,916 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 181.03 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE rose to Tk 5,671 billion on Sunday, up from Tk 5,667 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 6.38 points to 20,775 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 1.40 points to 12,473, at close.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft