Stocks make modest gains amid volatile trading

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Stocks edged higher on Sunday as took stakes cautiously ahead of December-end earnings and dividend declarations.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 3.57 points or 0.05 per cent to 7,089, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.55 points to 2,605 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 5.35 points to 1,522 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was Tk 12.75 billion, which was 1.68 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.54 billion.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 196 declined, 142 advanced and 41 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

A total number of 341,916 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 181.03 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE rose to Tk 5,671 billion on Sunday, up from Tk 5,667 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 6.38 points to 20,775 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 1.40 points to 12,473, at close.

















