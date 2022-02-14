Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Directors of listed firms must own 2pc, jointly 30pc shares

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Correspondent

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, said directors of listed companies must hold two per cent and jointly 30 per cent shares of their companies in capital market.
He told this while speaking as chief guest at a seminar titled "Obstacles and solutions of good companies to be listed in capital market" in a city hotel on Sunday organized by BusinessHour24.com.
The BSEC chairman said, "We are adamant about holding two per cent and 30 per cent shares respectively. It must be kept rightly. You will be director of a company, you will run the company but you will not keep two percent share, how is that?
"So what is your interest? Taking empty salary-allowance, taking advantage? If you are not a part of it, how do you protect the interests of others? Holding two percent share, it has to be done."
He said according to many the rules of holding 2 per cent and 30 per cent shares are not right. It is usual many may not agree.
Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam said, "60 years has already passed since DSE's formation. Why has nothing happened in these 60 years? Why haven't we changed people's mindsets in 60 years? So all of a sudden we have to face many problems while trying to change a lot. But we have taken those challenges very easily and are getting good results."
"Employment is our only priority," he said. In trade and commerce, there will be both profit or loss. Whatever the profit and loss, it remains in our country. Someone's profit is someone's loss. But employment is most important.
For this we now have to give utmost importance to CMSME. We did not give importance to our SME sector. If SME sector was given due importance 50 years ago, these companies would have larger than medium today.
The BSEC chairman also spoke about the lending system of the banking sector. He said, why so many non-performing loans in the country? If I did not keep the loan provisioning system in the banking system or if I said loan provisioning could not be done more than once, how many banks would be closed in Bangladesh today?
The BSEC chairman said, "IPO trade and placement trade have been done a lot in the country." Now we bring it to a fairly close position. Someone will trade the IPO and take the money away from the investors but we have managed to stop it.
At the same time, no auditor will now have the courage to report an IPO with erroneous wrong false information. We are taking action against the chartered accountants firms which were involved in these misdeeds.
Among others businesshour24.com advisor Akhter Hossain Sannamat and editor Amirul islam Nayan spoke. BSEC former chairman Faruq Ahmed Siddiqui and Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association president Muhamamd Sayedur Rahman were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft