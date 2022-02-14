Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD in talks with UAE on port operations, direct shipping lines

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 311
Business Correspondent

AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, who is on a four-day official visit to the UAE, added that Bangladesh is keen to utilise the UAE's expertise in port management for the operation of major seaports in the country.
In an exclusive interview with WAM at the Bangladeshi Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Momen said, "We always look for better connectivity in South Asia and with other parts of the world because connectivity means productivity." WAM is the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates.
He pointed out that ship traffic between Bangladesh and the UAE is currently routed through ports in Singapore and Ceylon, Sri Lanka, which takes around 40 to 42 days. A direct shipping line will help reduce it by two thirds to around 14 days, resulting in a leap in bilateral trade volumes.
The bilateral trade between two countries in 2021 stood at $1.8 billion, he revealed, saying that a direct shipping line would help multiply it several times. The balance of trade was in favour of the UAE as the exports from the UAE to Bangladesh were to the tune of US$1.3 billion and imports from the UAE to Bangladesh were worth $500 million, the minister explained.
As Bangladesh has started exporting its excess production of foods, especially rice and vegetables, the UAE, as an export destination through the direct shipping line, would benefit both countries, Momen said.
The UAE has achieved a lot of technological progress and we can learn from it, the top diplomat pointed out. "The UAE is very good in the management of ports. We have plenty of ports and long coastline. The UAE can share their expertise and experience with us. We are working on that," Momen said.
Bangladesh has three large seaports in Chittagong, Payra and Mongla, and many other small ports. Bangladeshi government is open to deals with UAE-based companies, who have global reputation in professional port management, to operate those ports, he added.
"Talks are going on in this regard between both countries based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)."
Bangladesh and the UAE had signed four MoUs during Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the UAE in February 2019 on establishing a port, industrial park, supply and setting up a liquefied natural gas (LNG), terminal, power plants and a special economic zone in Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister revealed that the prime minister is likely to visit the UAE next month.
Bangladesh is also keen to share the experience of its pharmaceutical industry with the UAE. "We have two major sources - water and human resources. Emiratis are good at business. They are welcome to invest in Bangladesh and utilise our resources."
An estimated 700,000 Bangladeshis in the UAE are actively contributing to the development of both countries through their dedication and hard work in almost all sectors in the country, he said. "I am here to tell them that we value their contribution."
Bangladeshis are the third largest expatriate community in the UAE after Indians and Pakistanis.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds business review meeting
IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering
Shahjalal Islami Bank’s Laxmipur branch relocated
MiB maps 3,630 export-oriented RMG factories on database
Avoid flight delays by wearing minimum, Air India tells cabin crew
KLM suspends flights to Ukraine
TikTok removes over 90m corrupt videos in Q3’21
Banks opened more branches in 2021 after C-19 induced lull


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft