Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka study finds 92pc are Omicron cases

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

A study has found the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has replaced delta as the dominant strain in Dhaka, with the more infectious BA.2 subvariant afflicting most of the patients.
The researchers found 92 per cent of the recent Covid-19 patients in Dhaka were infected with Omicron, according to a statement from the International Centre for
    Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh.
The icddr,b study also found 86 per cent of the Omicron cases were caused by BA.2, a more infectious subvariant of Omicron. The rest were infected with BA.1 lineage.
The researchers sequenced samples collected from 24 patients between Jan 15 and 28 at the icddr,b Virology Laboratory.
Omicron was detected in 22 samples, and the remaining two were delta.
The researchers said they observed the "complete replacement" of delta by Omicron during the last week of January.
The study backs the findings in two other recent reports that said Omicron is dominant in Bangladesh now, causing more than 80 percent of the recent Covid-19 cases.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, conducted the research across the country while Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, took samples from hospitalised patients. They revealed the findings last week.
The IEDCR researchers sequenced genome of 148 samples and found Omicron in 118, or 80 per cent, of the patients. The rest of the cases were of the delta variant.
The BSMMU research was based on genome sequencing of 937 Covid-19 samples from patients taken in the past month. Its Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said on Thursday Omicron was found in 88 per cent of the cases.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India has turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority’: Chomsky
The Suvadda Canal of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital
Dhaka study finds 92pc are Omicron cases
Biden to sound out Putin as Ukraine warnings mount
SUST VC expresses regret
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US envoy designate keen to develop ties with Dhaka
EC Search panel gets 329 nominees for CEC, ECs


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft