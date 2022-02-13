

SUST VC expresses regret

Vice-Chancellor comes on Saturday, a day after the Education Minister called on him to apologize. He expressed his sorrow in a press release on Saturday (February 12) morning, 28 days after the incident.

In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor said, "I express my sincere sympathy and condolences to all those who have been injured in the unfortunate incident at our beloved University, including teachers, students, officials, and employees." As the supreme guardian of the university, I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident. I would like to express my gratitude to the faculty, students, officials, and staff of the university who are working hard to overcome the stalemate caused by this incident."

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the responsible persons of all levels of the government including the state minister of education under the guidance of the education minister, central and local Awami League leaders, all members of the civil society in Sylhet and members of law enforcement agencies including various intelligence agencies," the statement also reads. "I would also like to thank the media personnel who have played a responsible role in solving the problems of the university," he added.

The VC further said, "I urge all the members of the university family to play their part in bringing back the beautiful and normal functioning of the university. I firmly believe that with a joint effort by all, it will be possible to turn our beloved institution into a world-class university."

Earlier on Friday (February 11) evening, Education Minister Dipu Moni visited the university and exchanged views with the Vice-Chancellor, Dean, heads of various departments, senior teachers, and administrative officials of the university. At that time, the Education Minister advised the Vice-Chancellor to issue a statement apologizing for the incident of the police attack on January 16.









