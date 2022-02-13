Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SUST VC expresses regret

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Sylhet Correspondent

SUST VC expresses regret

SUST VC expresses regret

The Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, or SUST, Farid Uddin Ahmed, has expressed remorse for the police attack on protesting students with bullets and batons, calling it "uncalled for." The statement from the
    Vice-Chancellor comes on Saturday, a day after the Education Minister called on him to apologize. He expressed his sorrow in a press release on Saturday (February 12) morning, 28 days after the incident.
In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor said, "I express my sincere sympathy and condolences to all those who have been injured in the unfortunate incident at our beloved University, including teachers, students, officials, and employees." As the supreme guardian of the university, I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident. I would like to express my gratitude to the faculty, students, officials, and staff of the university who are working hard to overcome the stalemate caused by this incident."
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the responsible persons of all levels of the government including the state minister of education under the guidance of the education minister, central and local Awami League leaders, all members of the civil society in Sylhet and members of law enforcement agencies including various intelligence agencies," the statement also reads. "I would also like to thank the media personnel who have played a responsible role in solving the problems of the university," he added.
The VC further said, "I urge all the members of the university family to play their part in bringing back the beautiful and normal functioning of the university. I firmly believe that with a joint effort by all, it will be possible to turn our beloved institution into a world-class university."
Earlier on Friday (February 11) evening, Education Minister Dipu Moni visited the university and exchanged views with the Vice-Chancellor, Dean, heads of various departments, senior teachers, and administrative officials of the university. At that time, the Education Minister advised the Vice-Chancellor to issue a statement apologizing for the incident of the police attack on January 16.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India has turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority’: Chomsky
The Suvadda Canal of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital
Dhaka study finds 92pc are Omicron cases
Biden to sound out Putin as Ukraine warnings mount
SUST VC expresses regret
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US envoy designate keen to develop ties with Dhaka
EC Search panel gets 329 nominees for CEC, ECs


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft