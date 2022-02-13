US envoy designate keen to develop ties with Dhaka

US Ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Peter D Haas has said that he is keen to work together with Bangladesh to move forward the relationship as the two countries eye greater engagements marking the 50th anniversary of the Dhaka-Washington diplomatic ties.

He was speaking at an interaction session with the officers of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Haas, the successor of Ambassador Earl R Miller, is expected to arrive in Dhaka in early March to assume charges of his new appointment.

During the discussion with Bangladesh Ambassador the two diplomats expressed their resolve to work closely to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

They also emphasized greater engagements of the two sides and undertaking mutually beneficial programmes and actions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US diplomatic ties, said the Bangladesh Mission in Washington.

Earlier, Ambassador Haas placed a wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Embassy premises.









