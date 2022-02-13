Video
EC Search panel gets 329 nominees for CEC, ECs

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

The search committee, formed by President Md Abdul Hamid to recommend him names for selection of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners ECs) to run the new Election Commission (EC), have received names of some 329 eligible persons.
After the view exchange
    meeting with the representatives of the civil society and well-known individuals, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam gave the information to the media on Saturday.
While briefing media after the meeting held at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge in Dhaka, he said they have held the three-hour long meetings with 25 persons of different persuasions in two phases on the day.
"They have given various suggestions to the search committee along with proposing the names of eligible persons who can be appointed as CEC and ECs in the Commission. The search committee will hold its third official meeting at 4:00pm on Sunday at the same place," he said, adding that the decisions will be finalized in the meeting.
He said some 136 names were received from the political parties while 40 names were given by the professionals, 34 names from individuals and 99 names were received through e-mails from various persons. However, some names were repeated in the proposals.
He also informed that some persons have suggested the search committee to disclose the names publicly before submitting its recommendations to the President.
"The committee will finalize the names at a meeting. It will determine the method of selection of the names for recommendation. It will also decide whether the proposed names would be disclosed or not," he replied in response to a query.
The search committee was formed on February 6 in line with the new law - The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs) Appointment Act, 2022 - endorsed in the Jatiya Sangsad on Janary 28 this year.
President Md Abdul Hamid formed the committee led by Supreme Court's Appellate Division judge Justice Obaidul Hassan.
Other members of the committee are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, a High Court judge; Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hussain and psychiatrist and writer Anwara Syed Haq.
In addition, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam is giving secretarial supports to the committee.


