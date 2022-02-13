Onion price up by Tk 10 a kg

Along with other daily commodities in the last one week, the price of onion increased by Tk 10 in the retail market. The wholesalers claim price was increased to ensure a fair price for the farmers. But farmers complain that they cannot sell onion at wholesale market at their production cost.

Price of domestic onion has increased from Tk 35 in the retail market to Tk 45 to 50. The wholesale market price has increased from Tk 28 to Tk 35.

Retailers say they have to sell onion at higher prices as prices rise in the wholesale market.

Haji Majid, a wholesaler of onions in Shyam Bazar, said the Daily Observer, "Onion farmers in our country cultivate and sell onions from December to March. That is why we appealed to the government to impose more duty on Indian onions so that the farmers are not harmed at this time. Besides, we are buying onions from farmers at a slightly higher price."

"We used to buy onions from farmers at Tk 22 per kg but now we are buying at Tk 28. As a result, farmers are getting at least their production prices," Majid added.

Although the price of onion has increased by Tk 5 in the wholesale market, it has increased by Tk 10 in the retail market. Regarding this, Abdul Malek, a retailer of Ray Saheb Bazar, said, "We have nothing to do, the prices go up in the wholesale market. We sell at Tk 8 to Tk10 more than the price we bought. "

In the last three days, the onion price in Natore has increased by Tk 5-6 and is

being sold at Tk 22-25. Farmers claim that they are not able to make profit even if the production cost goes up at the current price. They demanded to government to fix the price of onion at Tk 30 per kg.

Matlab Mia, an onion trader from Naldanga, the largest onion market, said, "Two weeks ago we sold onion at Tk 15-16 per kg, but for three days we are being sold at Tk 22-25. "

Another onion seller said, 'Onion production has cost Tk 900-950 but it has to be sold at Tk 600.









