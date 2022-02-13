Video
Covid: 20 more die, 5,023 new cases in 24 hrs

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 28,791. Some 5,023 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,904,826.
Besides, 8,821 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,664,802 and overall recovery rate at 87.40, according to a press release
    issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  16.50 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.51 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 30,448 samples.
Of the 20 deceased, 12 were male and eight were female. Of them, 13 were reported in Dhaka, two each in Rajshahi and Khulna, and one each in Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, two between 31-40, one within 41-50, three between 51-60, four between 61-70, six within 71-80, two between 81-90 and one was between 91-100 years old
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.






