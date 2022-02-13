Educational institutions to be reopened after Feb 21: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque advised to reopen educational institutions in compliance with health safety rules.

He said, "The Education Minister has said about reopening the educational institutions after February 21. However, we would suggest that the educational institutions to be reopened in compliance with the hygiene rules. We hope that there will be no problem if the school is reopened as the corona infection has decreased. Students who have not yet been vaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible."

Zahid Maleque made the remark at an exchange meeting with district health officials at Shuvro Centre in Manikganj Sadar Upazila on Saturday.

The Health Minister said, "We have to follow the instructions given to limit social practices. The Ministry of Education and the government make decisions about educational institutions. If they ask us for advice, we give advice."

"Eighty-five per cent of the target coronavirus vaccination has been completed. This greatly reduces the risk of infection and death due to Covid-19. Even then, everyone must follow the hygiene rules," he added.

Moazzem Hossain Khan Chowdhury, District Civil Surgeon, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Lutfar Rahman and many others were present at the meeting.





