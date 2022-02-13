Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Educational institutions to be reopened after Feb 21: Zahid

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent 

Health Minister Zahid Maleque advised to reopen educational institutions in compliance with health safety rules.
He said, "The Education Minister has said about reopening the educational institutions after February 21. However, we would suggest that the educational institutions to be reopened in compliance with the hygiene rules. We hope that there will be no problem if the school is reopened as the corona infection has decreased. Students who have not yet been vaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible."
Zahid Maleque made the remark at an exchange meeting with district health officials at Shuvro Centre in Manikganj Sadar Upazila on Saturday.
The Health Minister said, "We have to follow the instructions given to limit social practices. The Ministry of Education and the government make decisions about educational institutions. If they ask us for advice, we give advice."
"Eighty-five per cent of the target coronavirus vaccination has been completed. This greatly reduces the risk of infection and death due to Covid-19. Even then, everyone must follow the hygiene rules," he added.
Moazzem Hossain Khan Chowdhury, District Civil Surgeon, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Lutfar Rahman and many others were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India has turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority’: Chomsky
The Suvadda Canal of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital
Dhaka study finds 92pc are Omicron cases
Biden to sound out Putin as Ukraine warnings mount
SUST VC expresses regret
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US envoy designate keen to develop ties with Dhaka
EC Search panel gets 329 nominees for CEC, ECs


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft