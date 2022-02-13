Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Five killed in road accidents in Gazipur, Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent 

Two persons were killed and 12 others were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur district on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Two persons were killed and 12 others were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur district on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least five people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Gazipur and Dinajpur on Saturday.
Our Gazipur Correspondent reports, a 45-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandchild travelling in an easy-bike were killed after it overturned after colliding with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a bike in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Begum and Naim, son of Sadek Hossain, a garment worker and a resident of the upazila. The
    two were returning to their home in MC Bazar from Hossainpur when the accident happened.
 The accident occurred in the Tengra area around 8:00am when the speeding auto-rickshaw and the bike crashed into the easy-bike. The easy-bike overturned with the impact and its two passengers sustained serious injuries.
The injured woman and her grandchild were rushed to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead.
The drivers of the easy-bike and the CNG-run auto-rickshaw escaped with minor injuries.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent added two persons were killed and at least 12 others injured when a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur district in the early hours of Saturday.  The accident took place on the east side of Mohonpur Bridge.
A Dinajpur-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Dhaka fell into a roadside ditch breaking the girder of the west side of the bridge, said police quoting local people.
With the help of locals, police and Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered two bodies. Of the injured, seven were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. The deceased were Halima Khatun and bus supervisor Abdul Jalil, 35.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India has turned Muslims into a ‘persecuted minority’: Chomsky
The Suvadda Canal of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital
Dhaka study finds 92pc are Omicron cases
Biden to sound out Putin as Ukraine warnings mount
SUST VC expresses regret
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US envoy designate keen to develop ties with Dhaka
EC Search panel gets 329 nominees for CEC, ECs


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft