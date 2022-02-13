Five killed in road accidents in Gazipur, Dinajpur



Two persons were killed and 12 others were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur district on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Gazipur Correspondent reports, a 45-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandchild travelling in an easy-bike were killed after it overturned after colliding with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a bike in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Begum and Naim, son of Sadek Hossain, a garment worker and a resident of the upazila. The

two were returning to their home in MC Bazar from Hossainpur when the accident happened.

The accident occurred in the Tengra area around 8:00am when the speeding auto-rickshaw and the bike crashed into the easy-bike. The easy-bike overturned with the impact and its two passengers sustained serious injuries.

The injured woman and her grandchild were rushed to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared them dead.

The drivers of the easy-bike and the CNG-run auto-rickshaw escaped with minor injuries.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added two persons were killed and at least 12 others injured when a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur district in the early hours of Saturday. The accident took place on the east side of Mohonpur Bridge.

A Dinajpur-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Dhaka fell into a roadside ditch breaking the girder of the west side of the bridge, said police quoting local people.

With the help of locals, police and Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered two bodies. Of the injured, seven were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. The deceased were Halima Khatun and bus supervisor Abdul Jalil, 35.









