Elites urge EC Search panel to select honest, non-partisan persons   

Eminent citizens of the country urged the Election Commission Search Committee to disclose the names proposed by political parties for selection of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

The civil society also urged to select honest, competent, non-partisan and courageous people who espouse the spirit of the Liberation War.

A number of eminent citizens spoke to reporters after attending two round of meetings at the Supreme Court Judge's Lounge on Saturday.

Two groups of 20 citizens, including teachers, lawyers, media personalities, election experts, businessmen and rights activists, were invited to take part in separate meetings.

They also stressed the need to filter out those with partisan ties in their search to ensure a fair and unbiased Election Commission (EC).

The meetings were chaired by Chairman of the Search Committee Justice Obaidul Hassan. The other members of the panel Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Sohorab Hossain, former EC Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq were also present.

After attending the meeting Prof Mahfuza

Khanam, President of Bangladesh Asiatic Society, said, "I have said that the main feature of the character of those whose names will be proposed by the search committee should be that they should be pro-liberation people. No matter what professions they come from. They have to have clean image and honesty. They should not have the lure of money. I think democracy in this country will be strengthened through the election commission that will be formed in Bangladesh."

"At the same time we can run the country with the right spirit of the Liberation War. We also need to make sure that the people have faith on these individuals," she added.

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said, "I have raised an issue to the search committee and said that during a party government, a person who is a beneficiary should not get a place in the Election Commission. Many have supported me."

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury said, "As a lawyer and freedom fighter, I have said that those who will be nominated by the search committee should be pro-liberation forces with the spirit of the great liberation war."

"All those who were present at the meeting supported my statement and requested the search committee that the names proposed should be honest, sincere and competent. I have also given my opinion on the selection of people who can run the Election Commission without any pecuniary interest," he added.

Prof Asif Nazrul of Dhaka University said those who will be in charge of the Election Commission should not be among the beneficiaries of any previous government. Some governments provide benefits to loyal people through contractual appointments, extensions of employment, and breach of seniority. Such people should not come to the Election Commission. Many have taken a stand for or against various political parties since their retirement, so that they should not be included.

We have also said that those who will come to the EC must have the mentality, courage and personality to hold a fair election. All the names of those who have been proposed should be disclosed in advance, he added.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Ganashasthaya Kendra, said, "We have asked to reveal all the proposed names. If the election is not held in a free and fair manner and people do not go to the polling centres, it will be a difficult problem for the nation."

"BNP did not come. I also think holding meetings to this end will not be fruitful. However, I don't think there is any problem in proposing names or holding a discussion in this regard. We are not opposing their movement for a change of government. But forming the next Election Commission is also necessary. If a government is installed by an unacceptable election commission, our goal will not be met," he added.

AK Azad, Managing Director of Channel 24, said the names of the 10 people to be proposed to the President should be qualified persons. The President has constitutional limitations. So the responsibility of the search committee is to find qualified people across the country.

Shyamal Dutta, Editor of the daily Bhorer Kagoj, said, "There was no representation of the minority communities in the incumbent Election Commission. So, they (minorities) should have representation in the next EC."

Saiful Alam, Editor of the daily Jugantar, said, "We have made some specific suggestions in this discussion. First of all, it has been said that in addition to the qualifications of the 10 people that the search committee will name, they should be brave and selfless people. The names of the 10 people who are trusted by most people should be taken into consideration."

The first meeting, which started at 11:15am, was attended by most of the invitees but some of them did not turn up.

Former attorneys general AFM Hasan Arif and Fida M Kamal, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Yusuf Hossain Humayun, senior lawyers Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, Rokanuddin Mahmud and Shahdeen Malik, former additional attorney general MK Rahman, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, Dhaka University Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Maksud Kamal, Prof Borhan Uddin Khan and Prof Asif Nazrul of DU's Law Department, President of the Asiatic Society Mahfuza Khanam, CEO of non-governmental organisation Brotee Sharmeen Murshid and President of the Fair Election Monitoring Alliance (FEMA) Munira Khan were in attendance.







