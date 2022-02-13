One remanded for tampering 71 TV journo's photo

One Nur Hossain Nuru who was arrested from Chitagong allegedly for spreading the distorted picture of 71 TV reporter Naznin Munni has been placed on a day-remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin Passed the order after the Gulshan police produced him before the court with a seven day remand prayer. On Friday, police arrested Nuru from Halisahar of the port city following a case filed by Munni with Gushan police Station under DSA Act,

Gulshan Deputy Commissioner (DC) MD Ashaduzzaman said in a press briefing that the video was spared from a face book and blog. Later police with the help of information technology identified the accused.





