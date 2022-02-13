Video
One remanded for tampering 71 TV journo's photo

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court Correspondent

One Nur Hossain Nuru who was arrested from Chitagong allegedly for spreading the distorted picture of 71 TV reporter Naznin Munni has been placed on a day-remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin Passed the order after the Gulshan police produced him before the court with a seven day remand prayer. On Friday, police arrested Nuru from Halisahar of the port city following a case filed by Munni with Gushan police Station under DSA Act,
Gulshan Deputy Commissioner (DC) MD Ashaduzzaman said in a press briefing that the video was spared from a face book and blog. Later police with the help of information technology identified the accused.


