Ctg students to get C-19 2nd dose vaccines today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: The second dose of Covid-19 vaccines for students will resume in Chattogram from today (Sunday) after the successful completion of the first dose.

Students who have received the first dose for 12 to 18 years will get the second dose of vaccines this time. The vaccination will begin from 9 am at six centers in the port city.

Students must arrive at the designated immunization center at the specified time with the vaccination card. Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilyas Chowdhury has confirmed the matter to BSS.

The six centers to be vaccinated are Jamia Ahmadiyya Sunnia Kamil Madrasa in West Sholashahar, GEC Convention Hall, MA Aziz Stadium, Officers Club on Naval Avenue, Chattogram Grammar School on Chatteswari Road and Bangladesh Open University on CRB Road.

Each of these centres will have sufficient booths. Students from those schools and other nearby institutions will be able to get their shots.