Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:11 AM
World Radio Day today

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Observer Desk

The World Radio Day-2022, a day to celebrate radio as a medium, will be observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe today highlighting the importance of radio for ensuring free flow of information.
The objective of the day is to raise awareness about the importance of radio, facilitate access to information through radio and enhance networking among broadcasters with this year's theme "Radio and Trust".
On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting all concerned, including officers, employees, technicians and audience of the Bangladesh Betar and wishing all programmes of the day a success.
In his message, the President said Bangladesh Betar is the largest and traditional mass media in the country. Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, as the second front during the Great War of Liberation in 1971, played an important role during Liberation War, he said, adding that as a proud inheritor of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, Bangladesh Betar is the main source of information, learning and entertainment of the people across the country.
Besides, Bangladesh Betar is playing role important role against dowry and adolescent marriage, he said, adding that it also playing role in expanding women education and creating mass awareness about various social issues and natural calamities.          
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, termed this year's theme of the day- "Radio and Trust" - as time befitting due to Covid-19 pandemic and said radio has gained public trust by disseminating information about the pandemic, guidance and also the government's measures taken to tackle the pandemic.


