BUP Int’l MUN conference ends

The closing ceremony of the three-day conference titled 'BUP International Model United Nations (MUN) Conference-2021' was held today.

Under the supervision of the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS) the event held at Bijoy Auditorium was organized by BUP Global Affairs Council (BUPGAC), said a press release.

The aim of the conference was to enhance extracurricular activities of BUP students, boost up the inter-university student relations and international networking through diplomacy learning and practice.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the awardees in the programme. -BSS











