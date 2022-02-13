Price hike weighing heavy on poor, middle class

Soaring price of daily essentials is making middle and low income people sufferer. Report of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) revealed that prices of rice, flour, edible oil, lentils, pulses, onion, garlic, turmeric, flour, milk, sugar, salt, eggs and other essentials have increased significantly. Premium rice is being sold at TK60-68 in Dhaka, which was Tk58-62 the same time in the previous year. Price of lentils increased 44.44%, sugar 14% eggs 24%.



Moreover, fuel oil and gas cylinder price has gone up. Now it is heard that the water tariff will also increase and piped in gas bill at home will be double, which in turn will raise business costs and household expenditure. Therefore, it is feared that the number of "new poor" may increase, while the country has not recovered from the devastation caused by C-19, especially in employment creation.



In order to face the damage incurred by C-19, the government offered stimulus packages but small businesses did not get benefit from these packages. Income of wage earners is not increasing comparable to the higher prices of commodities, according to the BBS. Even the rate of inflation surpassed the hiked wages in some sectors.



However, the per capita income has increased by 11% as per the government's calculation, the reality is that the poor's income rose a little and even many of them suffered income losses. As a result, the poor people's purchasing power has been squeezed. Long queues in front of TCB trucks to buy commodities at lower prices lay bare how much trouble poor and middle-class people are in. In order to keep their purchasing power intact, economic growth has to be made more distributive.



There is a big difference in prices between our import or production level and consumer level. Government must check market monopoly and the influence of middleman.



Truly, the overall money flow into low-income people's hands is now much less than in pre-Covid times. In this situation, inflation is a big pressure. The government is increasing prices of many products and services to minimise rising subsidy pressure, which creates pressure on low and middle income country. Moving away from the dependence on VAT, the government should focus on direct taxes, such as income tax, wealth tax and inheritance tax to increase revenue collection.



The point, however, when kitchen markets do not function in accordance with ethical business practices, the government must come down heavily on importers and traders. TCB should be proactive in this regard. If the supply of goods is stable, importers and traders will not be able to raise prices arbitrarily by creating an artificial crisis.