Secular India Vs communal India

Dear Sir,

LataMangeshkar, the renowned musician of the subcontinent, passed away after millions of fans from all over the world floated in the sea of tears. Like everyone else, Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan has also paid his last respects. But he did it according to his own religious rites. The reverence, love and prayers of another Muslim for a non-Muslim undoubtedly conveys a message of generosity. It conveys the message of secularism and secularism. But when a special group raises questions about the false accusation of spitting, all humanity is ruined. It is not right to do communal politics on all issues. Because in a country where good has no value, nothing good can be expected.



Moreover, we must remember that man is above all truth, not above him. India has been a liberal secular state since its inception. It is the largest democracy in the world. Here Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Jains, Persians and many other unnamed religions and sects have been living together nicely. Perhaps no such rare country can be found in the world. This is the lifeblood of India, which we call pluralism. But now the extremist Hindu fundamentalist groups are leading India towards some violent sectarianism. If this continues, the common people of that country will be able to proudly say, "Our India is a great state." The current path taken by India is in direct conflict with the constitution of the country. So India has to get out of this extremist narrow-minded recent politics and move towards liberal secular politics.



Sompod Kumar Poddar (Boloram),

Kormokar Para, Sherpur, Bogura-5840