Country towards NAP for Sustainable Development

Notably, Bangladesh has been acknowledged for being a pioneer in climate change adaptation by numerous international organizations. It has shown seriousness about climate change ratios and mainstream climate change issues through the development of policy documents.



Bangladesh is globally recognized as the teacher of adaptation, so NAP should be a crucial programme to showcase our skill in climate adaptation sector.



Four major sectors have been prioritized for Bangladesh NAP, such as- 1) Agriculture (including fishing and livestock), livelihood and food security, 2) Water resources, 3) Drought and coastal zones, and 4) Urban areas.The NAP process is likely to be published by this April, 2022.



Process to formulate and implement NAP: The process to formulate and implement NAPs was established by the Conference of the Parties (COP) at its sixteenth session (December 2010) to enable Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and other developing countries planning and preparedness for climate change adaptation in the medium and long-term.



The objectives of the NAP are to reduce vulnerability to the impacts of climate change and to integrate adaptation into all levels of development planning. In particular, it is a continuous, progressive and iterative process which follows a country-driven, gender-sensitive, participatory and fully transparent approach.



Definitely, Bangladesh is being increasingly recognized with climate change as an important issue and has taken necessary attempts to incorporate potential response measures to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change into development planning process.



In many regards, our country has been a pioneer in adaptation and provides an interesting model for sharing lessons learned with other Least Developed Countries (LDCs). Bangladesh was one of the first two LDCs two submit its National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA) in 2005.



The NAPA identified and prioritized adaptation projects for immediate and urgent implementation. It was updated in 2009, and additional projects were added. Apart from this, the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) was approved in 2009 and set forward six pillars for climate change adaptation and mitigation.



Recognizing that climate impacts are undercutting hard won human development gains, Bangladesh has already taken strides on adaptation planning over the last decade, by implementing the NAPA, setting-up climate change trust funds, and pioneering community-based adaptation approaches.



Through the NAP formulation, Bangladesh is rolling to a future where all of its development interventions will be adaptive and climate-resilient. The plan will contribute to the resilience building of the vulnerable people in the climate risks prone areas so that the local community can adapt to climate change.



The project titled 'Formulation and Advancement of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Process', aims to make a significant contribution towards enhancing the institutional coordination mechanism in Bangladesh.



The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bangladesh (MoEFCC) in support of UNDP has implemented the NAP process with financial assistance from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).



The project is being implemented by a consortium of the Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) of BRAC University, Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies (BCAS) and International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), led by Center for Environment and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS).



Indeed, NAP will allow Bangladesh to identify country-specific adaptation needs; develop and implement strategies to address the adaptation needs to protect vulnerable communities.



Furthermore, it will gather and analyse information, develop risk scenario, generate experience and science-based adaptation strategies in line with Bangladesh's priorities outline in SDG, Delta Plan 2100, Perspective plan, five-year plan and its ambition to graduate from LDC to middle-income countries.



Due to geographical realities, there is no scope for Bangladesh to survive without formulating a precise NAP, which will enhance resilience building in both society and the ecosystem.



As Bangladesh is a shoreline country, the formulation and implementation of the NAP must take into consideration the region-specific realities. In this regard, the process of formulating the NAP must be participatory, precise and transparent. The plan must be formulated taking into consideration the special risks of the youth, women, indigenous peoples, and vulnerable communities.



Without any doubt, for ensuring sustainable development, there is no alternative to formulate and implement a benchmark NAP in Bangladesh. Thus, the stake of the mass people must be taken into account properly for formulating a participatory and precise NAP. The vision of the NAP is to reduce climate change association risk for fostering resilient society with appropriate for sustainable economic growth of Bangladesh.

