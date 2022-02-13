

Sino-India’s regional tension’s impact on Bangladesh



Bangladesh is a neighbouring state of India and geographically surrounded by India from East,West and North.From the time of the liberation struggle to present days the two states have maintained good relationship with each other. Though the relationship has experienced ups and downs several times with different regimes in power.



On the other hand, China is also a good friend of Bangladesh and leading its role as a counterpart of Bangladesh in the development process of the country. The country is assisting Bangladesh both economically and militarily.



So in the context of India-China rivalry it has become tough for Bangladesh to pursue It's friendship to all, malice to none policy.



Contrariwise Bangladesh is unable to step backward due to national economic interest no matter which policy it takes. Bangladesh will follow it's balance policy in future. If Bangladesh tries to pick the side of India the Chinese investment will slow down as the Asian giant invests huge amounts of money which significantly avail our per year GDP growth for some years now. Besides, the Chinese stock will go downwards which can affect the economy severely risking an economic crashdown.



China is operating major infrastructure projects in Bangladesh. This will have an effect on picking sides with India as Bangladesh is desperately in demand of these projects. Bangladesh needs 75 billion dollars of infrastructure projects or investment in total. Already China invested 40 billion with low interest and long term return policy.



But the American ban on Bangladesh and overall US-BD relations or US-India strategy in South Asia is not in the favor of the Bangladeshi economy.





Moreover, according to a deal on infrastructure development China is building 7 out of 27 major infrastructure development projects which is directly related to the economy, further it's easy to get loans from Chinese banks rather than terms and political upheaval with the IMF or World Bank. That's why picking sides will be tortuous for Dhaka. In addition Bangladesh is a big buyer of Chinese arms which counts up to over 40 percent of Bangladesh total arms supply.



There is a saying in the realist tradition that security is more important than the economy and the economy is more important than humanitarian activities. So if Dhaka doesn't want to harm its national security it better not upset China. Arms supply is a vital and pivotal point in a country's power projection and national image. On the contrary Bangladesh shares little cultural and social ties and activities with China rather than India.



Culture plays an important role in people's life as people are the main driving factors in terms of power and economy.If Dhaka deteriorates its relationship with India which is highly improbable it will have to face further long term consequences.



Geographically India surrounds Bangladesh from three sides.Besides, a big part of our economic activity till now relies on imports from India. India is the 3rd economic contributor of our country after the US and China. There is another term if China tries to dump local industries of Bangladesh and trap Dhaka with debt trap as it did in Srilanka and some African countries, Bangladesh may use this conflict thus Indian help as a slope to recover from its economic pitfall.



Furthermore, maintaining a good relationship with India means good terms with the USA which means more US investment in the country. However, Bangladesh needs to keep in mind that in the international arena there are no real friends or foes. The rivalry will not continue years after years neither the economic fruitfulness that Dhaka is getting from the rivalry.



Keep that in mind that Bangladesh should not only depend on India and China but needs to diversify its economy more and more by joining economic alliances with other big economies like Japan,Turkey, Indonesia. Bangladesh should give more importance to its bilateral trades with other countries which will help the country to maximize its economy by not limiting trades and development with India and China.



Also Bangladesh can learn from this ongoing rivalry where more emphasis should be needed in terms of diplomacy and economic gains as well aswhether the country needs to diversify its relationships with several states or depend on the few particular ones.



Another factor Bangladesh should take seriously is the (BIMC) economic corridor under OBOR and Maritime Silk Road Project. This can be a blessing for Dhaka's economic lifeline. As long as they make conscious decisions about where they allow benefits and investment from that particular project and what needs to be done for development and the most important thing is when.



One thing that can be done in that prospect is to break down commercial investment and development into smaller units. And set deadlines and availability based on total expenditure, revenue and the amount of loan Bangladesh is dealing with. This way Bangladesh can harness the financial benefits of OBOR and at the same time can balance India and China without any economic havoc.



At last Dhaka needs to think about its economic sustainability. This conflict may give Bangladesh leverage over trade, commerce, defense, and geopolitics for short periods of time but it needs to think not only about short term gains but also long term gains for future prospectus.



For this, the country will have to give heterogeneous characteristics to its economic productivity inside the country, not relying heavily on one source for example textile industry or remittance sector to ensure a sustainable economy for upcoming years.



Moreover, establishing more diplomatic and commercial channels with other financial and trading hubs will ensure the vision for a sustainable growth and development.

The writer is a contributor











In the present time rivalry between India and China is creating economical vulnerability for states in Asia.Specially, the situation has become much more complicated for Bangladesh which follows friendship to all, malice to none in it's foreign policy.Bangladesh is a neighbouring state of India and geographically surrounded by India from East,West and North.From the time of the liberation struggle to present days the two states have maintained good relationship with each other. Though the relationship has experienced ups and downs several times with different regimes in power.On the other hand, China is also a good friend of Bangladesh and leading its role as a counterpart of Bangladesh in the development process of the country. The country is assisting Bangladesh both economically and militarily.So in the context of India-China rivalry it has become tough for Bangladesh to pursue It's friendship to all, malice to none policy.Contrariwise Bangladesh is unable to step backward due to national economic interest no matter which policy it takes. Bangladesh will follow it's balance policy in future. If Bangladesh tries to pick the side of India the Chinese investment will slow down as the Asian giant invests huge amounts of money which significantly avail our per year GDP growth for some years now. Besides, the Chinese stock will go downwards which can affect the economy severely risking an economic crashdown.China is operating major infrastructure projects in Bangladesh. This will have an effect on picking sides with India as Bangladesh is desperately in demand of these projects. Bangladesh needs 75 billion dollars of infrastructure projects or investment in total. Already China invested 40 billion with low interest and long term return policy.But the American ban on Bangladesh and overall US-BD relations or US-India strategy in South Asia is not in the favor of the Bangladeshi economy.Moreover, according to a deal on infrastructure development China is building 7 out of 27 major infrastructure development projects which is directly related to the economy, further it's easy to get loans from Chinese banks rather than terms and political upheaval with the IMF or World Bank. That's why picking sides will be tortuous for Dhaka. In addition Bangladesh is a big buyer of Chinese arms which counts up to over 40 percent of Bangladesh total arms supply.There is a saying in the realist tradition that security is more important than the economy and the economy is more important than humanitarian activities. So if Dhaka doesn't want to harm its national security it better not upset China. Arms supply is a vital and pivotal point in a country's power projection and national image. On the contrary Bangladesh shares little cultural and social ties and activities with China rather than India.Culture plays an important role in people's life as people are the main driving factors in terms of power and economy.If Dhaka deteriorates its relationship with India which is highly improbable it will have to face further long term consequences.Geographically India surrounds Bangladesh from three sides.Besides, a big part of our economic activity till now relies on imports from India. India is the 3rd economic contributor of our country after the US and China. There is another term if China tries to dump local industries of Bangladesh and trap Dhaka with debt trap as it did in Srilanka and some African countries, Bangladesh may use this conflict thus Indian help as a slope to recover from its economic pitfall.Furthermore, maintaining a good relationship with India means good terms with the USA which means more US investment in the country. However, Bangladesh needs to keep in mind that in the international arena there are no real friends or foes. The rivalry will not continue years after years neither the economic fruitfulness that Dhaka is getting from the rivalry.Keep that in mind that Bangladesh should not only depend on India and China but needs to diversify its economy more and more by joining economic alliances with other big economies like Japan,Turkey, Indonesia. Bangladesh should give more importance to its bilateral trades with other countries which will help the country to maximize its economy by not limiting trades and development with India and China.Also Bangladesh can learn from this ongoing rivalry where more emphasis should be needed in terms of diplomacy and economic gains as well aswhether the country needs to diversify its relationships with several states or depend on the few particular ones.Another factor Bangladesh should take seriously is the (BIMC) economic corridor under OBOR and Maritime Silk Road Project. This can be a blessing for Dhaka's economic lifeline. As long as they make conscious decisions about where they allow benefits and investment from that particular project and what needs to be done for development and the most important thing is when.One thing that can be done in that prospect is to break down commercial investment and development into smaller units. And set deadlines and availability based on total expenditure, revenue and the amount of loan Bangladesh is dealing with. This way Bangladesh can harness the financial benefits of OBOR and at the same time can balance India and China without any economic havoc.At last Dhaka needs to think about its economic sustainability. This conflict may give Bangladesh leverage over trade, commerce, defense, and geopolitics for short periods of time but it needs to think not only about short term gains but also long term gains for future prospectus.For this, the country will have to give heterogeneous characteristics to its economic productivity inside the country, not relying heavily on one source for example textile industry or remittance sector to ensure a sustainable economy for upcoming years.Moreover, establishing more diplomatic and commercial channels with other financial and trading hubs will ensure the vision for a sustainable growth and development.The writer is a contributor