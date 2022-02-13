

MSMEs need exclusive e-factoring platform



Banks are hesitant to give loans because MSMEs are mostly not able to provide mortgage, which is the primary condition of Banks to extend loan. The informalities of MSMEs are making the recovery of loans uncertain. The integration of the informal channels for financing SMEs in the formal process and the creation of new credit products and innovative mechanisms.



MSMEs can get greater liquidity and a financial buffer, which can be managed through financing using accounts receivable. The three most common types are invoice discounting, overdraft facilities, and factoring. These three trade financing products are very successful in many countries of the world. Bangladesh has local Factoring but banks are not willing to extend credit without mortgage and defeated the concept of Factoring on the basis of Invoice/ account receivable. To resolve the problem, automation of factoring service will make the products more secured and acceptable to the bankers.



Most companies that discount invoices to increase liquidity, e.g. to free assets for investments. It can also be a way to avoid administrative work connected to the invoices. Another reason is that the company can receive the money from the invoices quickly and safely, instead of waiting for customer payments for up to 30 or 90 days. When the invoices are paid quicker, the company gets more liquid capital to spend.



Selling invoices means that a business sells its unpaid customer invoices to another company, usually a bank, a factoring company or a finance company. Selling invoices is a type of factoring - it is the process where companies sell or mortgage their invoices to increase their cash flow. In short, factoring is a way to free more liquid assets. There are two different types of invoice purchasing; non-recourse or recourse factoring.



Trade financing through Invoice financing is another way of using outstanding invoices to free up fast cash. Invoice financing means getting a loan where the security is made up of the outstanding invoices and incoming assets. The loan is then paid back with the funds that arrive when the invoices are paid. The company will still maintain the sales record, even though the money that comes in goes directly to the third party.



Trade finance requires detailed scrutiny of the documents underlying the transactions as well as the relevant payment information. Supply agreements, delivery notes and invoices are reviewed to identify financing data (nature of financed goods, amounts, currencies) and prevent fraud. Payment data must be tracked to uncover discrepancies in amounts and overdue payments.



Manual checks lead to high administrative costs and delays in outpayments. Consequently, paper/scan-based factoring may be prohibitively expensive and slow to finance certain transactions, especially those that are smaller or cross borders. E-factoring changes that.



Bangladesh Bank recently has issued PSD circular ref 1 dated 18th January 2022 as Guidelines for Local Factoring/Receivable Financing through Digital Platform-Pilot Phase" to follow for Local Factoring / Receivable Financing for MSME. The guideline is issued under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulation-2014.



It is obvious that handling documents in digital form enables resulting in cost and time savings. Instead of exchanging scanned documents or their physical copies, Electronic Documentary Interchange (EDI) solutions allow companies to work with electronic originals. In addition, bank account integrations optimise making payments and tracking settlements. Electronic documents are typically machine-readable, which allows financiers to quickly identify the amounts and currencies involved.



As financial technologies evolve and new platforms emerge, invoice finance is subject to rapid digitalization, in many countries the stakeholders are moving trade documents and their exchange online, and this creates new, more efficient methods of factoring. This new breed of financing is called electronic factoring, or e-factoring. This e-factoring software can manage all the invoices through a digital platform. Traditional banks and factoring companies have long, complicated processes that take time. Such a cloud-based platform for invoice purchasing where administrators can monitor all factoring/invoice discounting and observe the status of many invoices at the same time.



MSMEs those want financing using their accounts receivable upload their invoices or create them through bookkeeping systems, through which they can be digitally scanned and interpreted. The total credit score and policy rules determine if a client will get its application approved and any risk-based fees connected to the financing. The process is completed through an electronic signature. It creates PDF forms and the signature will be required from an appropriate person, based on rules regarding who is authorized to sign for a given company.



Electronic signatures, review of formalities, and transfer to the central system for registration are all managed automatically. The platform thus supports the entire value chain connected to financing using accounts receivable, and this in a very efficient way. The platform can be integrated with existing services and IT systems for credit scoring, documentation, e-signatures, and archiving.



The authenticity of electronic originals can be verified more easily as they stem from the primary channel of data exchange and cannot be manipulated. Such documents often bear the electronic signatures of company representatives, helping determine if approvals have been given by authorised personnel. In other words, digitalisation helps prevent fraud. Ultimately, e-factoring can significantly speed up transaction times, reduce labour costs and mitigate risks of fraud, meaning merchants benefit from faster and more affordable access to working capital.



This cloud platform provides a direct estimate of the price to sell invoices, so you will immediately know what the factoring/ discounting will cost. Opening an account is quick, and the platform doesn't have any volume requirements. While the technology behind is complex, the service is still easy to use and gives you the best possible overview of your invoices.



As of today, some of the banks and NBFIs have platforms are only available to the A/C holders. Besides, these platforms still require manual process to complete the full cycle of factoring. BB want a technology based online platform may be set up to facilitate trading among MSMEs, corporate and banks/NBFIs. MSMEs, corporate and banks/NBFIs will be the users of the platform and will be able to participate in the trading of various invoices. Invoices will be uploaded and verified for trading between respective parties. The proposed platform will be under the control of the central bank.



The venture has some weakness. BB set rules for proper KYC (Know Your Customer) document, audited balance sheet, company profile of the participants (MSMEs and corporate firms) will be collected and maintained (if applicable) by the platform operator. MSMEs unable to give proper documents and far away from audited balance sheets as they can hardly maintain proper books of accounts. On the other hand, corporates are also allowed to use the platform.



The proposed system will be used by the MSME sellers, corporate buyers and financiers (Banks and NBFIs) will be participants of the platform. It means corporates will take the full advantage leaving behind the MSMEs. Bankers will also cooperate with Corporations. In order to really serve MSMEs, Bangladesh Bank should float separate and independent e-factoring platform for MSMEs.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist









