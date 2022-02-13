Abandoned Botanical Garden turns green lab in Cumilla



Cumilla DC Kamrul Hasan taking care of his garden. photo: observer

in the district have been brought under an overall greenery. The green coverage included vegetables, flowers, fruits and medicinal plants. These are now serving as the botanical science lab for students of schools and colleges.

Once the garden was full of jungles, bushes, bumps and ditches. These have been removed by the district administration. And later on the well-levelled places of the garden have been brought under the green coverage. At least 67 types of summer and winter vegetables, flowers, fruits and medicinal plants have been planted.

Recently school-college students were invited by deputy commissioner (DC) to see the developed garden. They were given hand-to-hand idea about varieties of vegetables, names of plants, species, and clans by the DC. Teachers and students said they came to see an exceptional school of botany in the garden.

A total of 39 types of vegetables have been cultivated on the space of the abandoned Botanical Garden adjacent to the DC-bungalow.

These included squash, broccoli, capsicum, turnip, brinjal, sponge bitter gourd, pointed gourd, radish, varieties of spinach, coriander, mustard, flat bean, tomato, chilli, cauliflower, cabbage, papaya, banana, sweet pumpkin, carrot, long bean, potato, onion, garlic, lemon, cucumber, snake gourd, and strawberry.

Sixteen verities of flowers included gardenia, Tagor, China Rose, Sylvia, Orchid, Cosmos, Radhachura, Belly, Jasmine, and sunflower.

The fruits included Malta, banana, Tokma, Latkan, and pomegranate, and mango. Medicinal plants included Bahera, Haritaki, Arjun and Basak.

Besides, big trees of the bungalow garden, earthen jugs are kept for birds to build nets.

Recently DC invited 120 students and teachers of Nawab Faizunnesa Government Girls High School to his bungalow and entertained them with seven types of winter cakes. Later on, they these visited the orchards, and the DC briefed them in detail about roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits, species and clans.

School students Ayesha, Farhana, Subarna, and Tanjina said, "We never imagined DC would take us to his bungalow and introduce us with different kinds of plants. It will remain memorable."

College Principal Nargis Akter said, 'Students are getting acquainted with many plants. It is an exceptional experience I never got before."

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension- Cumilla Mizanur Rahman said, vegetable and fruit orchards have been raised without pesticides; only organic fertilisers have been used; the soil is good and the production is also good.

DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said, "Every morning, I work in the garden with workers and gardeners. Now it is green all around. I bring students to the garden and give them ideas about different kinds of vegetables, names of plants, species and clans. These can be useful in their education. "





CUMILLA, Feb 12: Newly developed lands of Botanical Gardenin the district have been brought under an overall greenery. The green coverage included vegetables, flowers, fruits and medicinal plants. These are now serving as the botanical science lab for students of schools and colleges.Once the garden was full of jungles, bushes, bumps and ditches. These have been removed by the district administration. And later on the well-levelled places of the garden have been brought under the green coverage. At least 67 types of summer and winter vegetables, flowers, fruits and medicinal plants have been planted.Recently school-college students were invited by deputy commissioner (DC) to see the developed garden. They were given hand-to-hand idea about varieties of vegetables, names of plants, species, and clans by the DC. Teachers and students said they came to see an exceptional school of botany in the garden.A total of 39 types of vegetables have been cultivated on the space of the abandoned Botanical Garden adjacent to the DC-bungalow.These included squash, broccoli, capsicum, turnip, brinjal, sponge bitter gourd, pointed gourd, radish, varieties of spinach, coriander, mustard, flat bean, tomato, chilli, cauliflower, cabbage, papaya, banana, sweet pumpkin, carrot, long bean, potato, onion, garlic, lemon, cucumber, snake gourd, and strawberry.Sixteen verities of flowers included gardenia, Tagor, China Rose, Sylvia, Orchid, Cosmos, Radhachura, Belly, Jasmine, and sunflower.The fruits included Malta, banana, Tokma, Latkan, and pomegranate, and mango. Medicinal plants included Bahera, Haritaki, Arjun and Basak.Besides, big trees of the bungalow garden, earthen jugs are kept for birds to build nets.Recently DC invited 120 students and teachers of Nawab Faizunnesa Government Girls High School to his bungalow and entertained them with seven types of winter cakes. Later on, they these visited the orchards, and the DC briefed them in detail about roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits, species and clans.School students Ayesha, Farhana, Subarna, and Tanjina said, "We never imagined DC would take us to his bungalow and introduce us with different kinds of plants. It will remain memorable."College Principal Nargis Akter said, 'Students are getting acquainted with many plants. It is an exceptional experience I never got before."Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension- Cumilla Mizanur Rahman said, vegetable and fruit orchards have been raised without pesticides; only organic fertilisers have been used; the soil is good and the production is also good.DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said, "Every morning, I work in the garden with workers and gardeners. Now it is green all around. I bring students to the garden and give them ideas about different kinds of vegetables, names of plants, species and clans. These can be useful in their education. "