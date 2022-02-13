19 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 19 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Gazipur, Cumilla, Narayanganj, Dinajpur, Barguna, Pirojpur, Bogura and Bhola, on Thursday.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested four people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) along with 200 yaba tablets from Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: General Secretary of Ward No. 9 Unit of AL in Jamalpur Union of the upazila Morshed, 42, son of late Taijuddin, Momen Mia, 39, son of late Nurul Islam, and Harun-ar-Rashid, 57, son of late Samed Ali Sheikh, residents of Uttar Nargana Village in Jamalpur Union; and Junayed Hossain Sarker, 34, son of Nizam Uddin Sarker of Baraid Village under Moktarpur Union.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Mashiur Rahman Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Uttar Nargana area at around 11:30pm, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, another drug dealer, named Shahin, 25, son of Shahidullah of the area, managed to flee the scene.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaliganj PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday following a court order, the SI added.

CUMILLA: Police arrested four people including three women along with phensedyl syrups and hemp from Daudkandi Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Iqbal Hossain, 19, Suraiya, 24, Kajal, 35, and Aklima, 30.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives in Gouripur Bus Stand area and arrested the accused, said Gouripur Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Saiful Islam.

He further said a total of 120 bottles of phensedyl and six kilograms of hemp were seized from their possessions.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Daudkandi PS in this connection, the official added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers including a woman along with yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district.

The arrested persons are Md Selim Uddin, a resident of Chandgaon PS area in Chattogram City, and Sohra Khatun of Kutupalong Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ahariachar area and arrested the duo, said RAB-11 Company Commander AKM Munirul Alam.

A total of 21,000 yaba tablets, two mobile phone sets and some cash money were seized from their possessions during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Sonargaon PS in this connection, the official added.

DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested three people along with 15 kilograms of hemp from Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Ranjit Chandra Roy, 30, son of Ramesh Chandra Roy, Rajkumar Roy, 52, son of Dhaneshwar Roy, and Nanda Kishore, 45, son of Dinesh Chandra Roy, residents of Mohadani area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar PS Bazlur Rashid said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhadera Village under Auliyapur Union in the upazila at around 5:30am, and arrested the trio along with the hemp from a pickup van.

Police also seized Tk 10,500 in cash from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chirirbandar PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Barishal police arrested two drug dealers of Betagi Upazila in the district along with 0.5kg of hemp on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Swapon, 32, and Md Sajib, 25, residents of the upazila. Both of them are listed drug dealers.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Kotwali PS in Barishal conducted a drive in the city at night and arrested them along with the hemp.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, another drug dealer, named Md Raqib Shikder, fled the scene.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Kotwali PS SI Opil Saha confirmed the matter.

PIROJPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested two drug dealers along with hashish from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are Rassell Hawlader, 32, son of Monsur Hawlader, and Forkan 24, son of Kabir Hosen, residents of Dakshin Mithakhali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Abul Bashis arrested Rassell Hawlader along with 300gm of hashish from Dakshin Mithakhali area under Mathbaria Municipality in the evening.

In another drive, police arrested Forken along with 450gm of hashish from the same area.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Mathbaria PS in these connections.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 25 tapentadol tablets from Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Abdul Jalil, 45, a resident of Changuir Village under Thalta Majhgram Union in the upazila.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Changuir area in the afternoon and arrested him along with the tapentadol tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 202 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Sajib Bepari, 28, son of Babul Bepari, a resident of Kutba area under Chhoto Manika Union in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 3 under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, another drug dealer, named Imran Hossain Munna, son of Abul Bashar of Kishoreganj Village under Farazganj Union in the upazila, fled the scene.

Police are trying to arrest Imran Hossain Munna.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the OC added.





