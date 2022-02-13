Woman found dead at Sreepur

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Feb 12: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from a bush in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of the woman in a bush in Barmi Bhitipara Village of the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officials of Police Bureau of Investigation and Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the matter and trying to find out the identity of the deceased.

Assistant Superintend of Police (Kaliakoir Circle) Md Azmir Hossain confirmed the incident.





