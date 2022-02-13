Youth killed in Dinajpur road mishap

DINAJPUR, Feb 12: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Doyal Roy, 22, son of Dukhu Roy, a resident of Nandoidor Village under Chehel Gazi Union.

The injured person is Prosenjit Roy, 20, son of Shanti Roy of the area.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali Police Station Amol Chandra Roy said two people fell on a road after two motorcycles collided head-on in Gopalganj Bazar area at noon.

At that time, a three-wheeler hit the duo from behind, leaving Doyal dead on the spot and Prosenjit Roy injured. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the SI added.





