Covid-19: Four more people die, 234 more infected in 11 districts

Four more people died of and 234 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 11 districts- four districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi districts, in two days.

KHULNA: One more person died of 108 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With one more death in Khulna, the total number of the fatalities now stands at 3,257 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatalities rose to 828 are in Khulna, 799 in Kushtia, 529 in Jashore, 276 in Jhenidah, 190 in Chuadanga, 184 in Meherpur, 145 in Bagerhat, 124 in Narail, 91 each in Magura and Satkhira districts of the division.

Meanwhile, some 108 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Of the newly detected 108 Covid-19 patients, 52 are in Khulna, 27 in Kushtia, 23 in Narail and six in Magura districts in the division.

Khulna Divisional Director of Health Dr Monjurul Murshid confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 987 samples have been tested in three Covid-19 laboratories in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning where 108 people found positive for the virus.

With this, the district-wise breakup of the total virus infected patients now stands at 31,696 are in Khulna, 24,750 in Jashore, 21,211in Kushtia, 10,728 in Jhenidah, 8,204 in Satkhira, 7,812 in Bagerhat, 7,608 in Chuadanga, , 5,497 in Narail, 5,262 in Meherpur and 4,604 in Magura districts.

During the down trend in the daily number of coronavirus infections and one more fatality on Saturday, the recovery rate also rises. The recovery rate is now at 89.64 per cent in the division.

A total of 1,14,250 patients healed with 356 new recoveries in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Out of 1,27,452 infected patients, the recovery rate now 89.64, said the health director.

Among the total 114,250 recovery patients, 27,773 are in Khulna, 22,968 in Jashore, 18,801 in Kushtia, 9,492 in Jhenidah, 7,211 in Satkhira, 5,029 in Narail, 4,707 in Meherpur and 4,252 in Magura districts in the division.

Among the total 1,27,452 coronavirus infected people, 19,168 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 1,14,250 have recovered and 3,257 died of it in the division, said Dr Ferdousi, deputy director of the divisional health office.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said both of the deceased were found positive for the virus.

Of them, one was from Rajshahi and another from Naogaon districts.

Some 57 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BARISHAL: One more person died of and 126 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

An elderly man died of the virus at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

The deceased, aged about 75, was a resident of Patuakhali District.

He was found positive for the virus. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 685 in the division.

The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases from the virus now stands at 232 in Barishal including 103 in the city, 92 in Bhola, 110 in Patuakhali, 99 in Barguna, 69 in Jhalakathi and 83 in Pirojpur districts of the division.

Meanwhile, some 126 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 51,575 in the division.

A total of 592 samples have been tested in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours where 126 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 21.28 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 54 are in Barishal including 32 in the city, 24 in Bhola, 11 in Patuakhali, 20 in Barguna, 14 in Jhalakathi and three in Pirojpur districts.

The district-wise breakup of the total virus cases is 20,819 in Barishal, 7,772 in Bhola, 6,925 in Patuakhali, 4,435 in Barguna, 5,461 in Jhalakathi and 6,213 in Pirojpur districts of the division.

On the other hand, some 245 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 46,758 in the division.





