Two murdered in Tangail, Kurigram

A woman and an elderly man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Kurigram, in two days.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A woman was brutally murdered by miscreants in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lal Banu, 58, wife of Md Babul Mia, a resident of Duyajani Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Babul Mia went out of the house to spread pesticide at his cropland in the morning.

At that time, miscreants entered the house while Lal Banu was alone, and beat her up mercilessly, leaving the housewife dead on the spot.

The killers fled the scene soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

Police suspect that she might have been killed over family feud as she was the second wife of Babul Mia and two families were not in good terms.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Sarker Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was murdered by his rivals following a trivial matter in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Ibrahim Sheikh, 65, son of Modan Sheikh, was a resident of Shimultala area under Ballaverkhas Union in the upazila.

Ballaverkhas Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdur Razzak said after lifting sand through dredger, Khokon Mia, son of Chhabir Uddin of Berubari, kept those at his land. As some sand fell on the land of Ibrahim, two groups were locked into an altercation in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Khokon along with his supporters pushed Ibrahim to the ground, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.













