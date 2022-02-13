Video
Sunday, 13 February, 2022
US to reopen Solomon embassy to counter China

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

NADI, Feb 12: The United States will re-establish an embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday, in an effort to counter China's influence in the politically troubled Pacific island.
Blinken announced the move during a visit to nearby Fiji, where he met virtually with around 18 Pacific island leaders to stress Washington's attention to the region in an attempt to curb Beijing's push for greater influence.
The United States closed its embassy in the Solomons Island capital Honiara in 1993 and is now represented by a consulate there, directed from the US embassy in Papua New Guinea.
The move comes just a few months after riots in the island chain of 800,000 people in November when protesters tried to storm parliament and then went on a three-day rampage, torching much of Honiara's Chinatown.
The unrest was sparked by opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and partly fuelled by poverty, unemployment and inter-island rivalries, but anti-China sentiment also played a role.
US officials said they were particularly concerned about China's growing influence in the Solomons.    -AFP


