Johnson fears for 'security of Europe'



This photo on February 12, 2022, shows rocket launcher systems Smerch (Tornado) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. Inset: US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony on February 12, 2022 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. photo : AFP

Johnson joined a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, telling them "that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances." Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron warned of "deep and swift" sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine, Berlin said Friday after a call between the allies.

"The allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia, should there be further violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman tweeted. "All diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe."

This photo on February 12, 2022, shows rocket launcher systems Smerch (Tornado) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. Inset: US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony on February 12, 2022 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. photo : AFP

Western leaders have for months raised the alarm over a possible invasion of Ukraine as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass along the border. Russia has denied any plan to invade.

Meanwhile, the US will send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, Poland's Defence Minister said late on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.

The additional troops will be sent to Poland in the coming days, four US officials told Reuters news agency on Friday. The deployment comes as Washington steps up warnings that Russia could be poised to invade Ukraine. Russia denies it plans to invade, saying it is defending its own security against aggression by NATO allies.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter late on Friday that Poland is ready to welcome the US troops anytime. "The U.S. administration will send additional 3,000 troops to Poland due to the tense situation in Ukraine. I spoke today about this issue with (U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd) Austin," he said. "We are ready at any time to welcome U.S. soldiers to Poland." -AFP







LONDON, Feb 12: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told Western allies that "he feared for the security of Europe" due to the ongoing crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, his Downing Street office said.Johnson joined a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, telling them "that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances." Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron warned of "deep and swift" sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine, Berlin said Friday after a call between the allies."The allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia, should there be further violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman tweeted. "All diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe."Any EU sanctions on Russia in response to an invasion of Ukraine by Moscow would target the financial and energy sectors, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday. "She reaffirmed the fact that all options were on the table and that sanctions would concern the financial and energy sectors, as well as exports of high-tech products," the European Commission said in a statement, quoting von der Leyen.Western leaders have for months raised the alarm over a possible invasion of Ukraine as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass along the border. Russia has denied any plan to invade.Meanwhile, the US will send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, Poland's Defence Minister said late on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.The additional troops will be sent to Poland in the coming days, four US officials told Reuters news agency on Friday. The deployment comes as Washington steps up warnings that Russia could be poised to invade Ukraine. Russia denies it plans to invade, saying it is defending its own security against aggression by NATO allies.Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter late on Friday that Poland is ready to welcome the US troops anytime. "The U.S. administration will send additional 3,000 troops to Poland due to the tense situation in Ukraine. I spoke today about this issue with (U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd) Austin," he said. "We are ready at any time to welcome U.S. soldiers to Poland." -AFP