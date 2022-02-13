Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Johnson fears for 'security of Europe'

US sending 3,000 more troops to Poland

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

This photo on February 12, 2022, shows rocket launcher systems Smerch (Tornado) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. Inset: US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony on February 12, 2022 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. photo : AFP

This photo on February 12, 2022, shows rocket launcher systems Smerch (Tornado) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. Inset: US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony on February 12, 2022 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. photo : AFP

LONDON, Feb 12: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told Western allies that "he feared for the security of Europe" due to the ongoing crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, his Downing Street office said.
Johnson joined a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders, telling them "that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances." Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron warned of "deep and swift" sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine, Berlin said Friday after a call between the allies.
"The allies are determined to jointly take swift and deep sanctions against Russia, should there be further violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman tweeted. "All diplomatic efforts are aimed at persuading Moscow to de-escalate. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe."
This photo on February 12, 2022, shows rocket launcher systems Smerch (Tornado) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. Inset: US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony on February 12, 2022 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. photo : AFP

This photo on February 12, 2022, shows rocket launcher systems Smerch (Tornado) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. Inset: US military personnel from the Allied nations deployed to Romania take part in a ceremony on February 12, 2022 in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. photo : AFP

Any EU sanctions on Russia in response to an invasion of Ukraine by Moscow would target the financial and energy sectors, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday. "She reaffirmed the fact that all options were on the table and that sanctions would concern the financial and energy sectors, as well as exports of high-tech products," the European Commission said in a statement, quoting von der Leyen.
Western leaders have for months raised the alarm over a possible invasion of Ukraine as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass along the border. Russia has denied any plan to invade.
Meanwhile, the US will send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, Poland's Defence Minister said late on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.
The additional troops will be sent to Poland in the coming days, four US officials told Reuters news agency on Friday. The deployment comes as Washington steps up warnings that Russia could be poised to invade Ukraine. Russia denies it plans to invade, saying it is defending its own security against aggression by NATO allies.
Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter late on Friday that Poland is ready to welcome the US troops anytime. "The U.S. administration will send additional 3,000 troops to Poland due to the tense situation in Ukraine. I spoke today about this issue with (U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd) Austin," he said. "We are ready at any time to welcome U.S. soldiers to Poland."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar junta to free over 800 prisoners
US to reopen Solomon embassy to counter China
Johnson fears for 'security of Europe'
China approves Pfizer Covid pill
Masks in class -- damaging to child development?
NATO seeks new chief and women top candidates' list
Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs
Biden moves to split $7b in frozen Afghan funds


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft