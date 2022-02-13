Women appear fortune makers in Barind area

RAJSHAHI, Feb 12: Females of a village which just formed centering a water body have appeared fortune changers of their families, becoming self-reliant by cultivating different vegetables at their homesteads and fallow lands with rearing chickens and livestock.

Around three to four decades back, some people built their abode on the bank of a pond in a water-stressed Barind area at Darshanpara Union Parishad (UP) in Paba Upazila of the district which was later turned into a village named Dighipara.

A group of women of that village has set an instance of women empowerment by flourishing leadership after making unity, overcoming all the obstacles and challenges.

At present, around 120 families are residing at the Dighipara as the villagers have elected one of females as a member of the UP in the recently held election enhancing the image and dignity of the whole community to a greater extent.

Newly elected member Shakila Begum said that they attained the achievement by dint of their unity and hard labour.

In the water-stressed Barind area, most of the human habitations were established near the river, canal, pond and other natural water bodies as it is a prime need for farming and household use.

Jahangir Alam Khan, Coordinator of Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) Project, said the villagers cultivate crops and vegetables in the cultivable lands and homesteads round the year by using water.

They also have become habituated in farming flood tolerant paddy varieties in the water-logging areas when they face the water-logging problem.

Apart from this, they cultivate rabi crops, including pulse, wheat, potato, onion and garlic, during the winter season as most of the crops are less-water consuming and the venture is helpful to lessen the gradually mounting pressure on groundwater.

Sultana Khatun has brought happiness to her four-member family through homestead gardening.

"We have been producing chemical-free vegetables, using organic fertilizer. We are also selling some vegetables in the local market after meeting the family demand," she said, adding the chemical-free vegetables are in high demand at the village, and locals purchase the vegetables at higher prices.

Sub Assistant Agriculture Officer Moudud Islam said the community people cultivate vegetables and crops on the lands which remained fallow round the year in the past.

Women are seen rearing livestock at home in an integrated manner after being inspired and motivated by various government and non-government organizations concerned.

They are also earning additional money by doing handicrafts and needlework.

Islam said status and image of the women has been brightened for their income generating activities together with playing productive role in the family and society.

Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), a rights-based development organization, has been playing a role in solving various problems and possibilities of the community for the last couple of years.

The organization plays a helpful role in unlocking the potentiality of women as well. -BSS