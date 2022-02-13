Video
Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PÉKIN, FEB 12: Questions grew Saturday over why it took six weeks for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test to come to light, as the 15-year-old Russian figure skater fights to stay at the Beijing Olympics.
The build-up to the Games was overshadowed by concerns about Covid and human rights in China, and the doping scandal surrounding the prodigious teenager threatens to tarnish the Olympics anew.
Valieva's Beijing Olympic fate is now in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is expected to make a ruling before she is scheduled to compete in the women's figure skating singles competition starting on Tuesday.
Valieva, who played a starring role in helping Russia win team gold in Beijing on Monday, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine after competing at an event in Saint Petersburg on December 25.
However, the International Testing Agency said in a statement on Friday that the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Stockholm only reported that Valieva had returned a positive case on February 8 -- the day after she won team gold in Beijing.
In an interview with AFP, United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart questioned the delay.
"The failure to report a test taken in December until after the team event in the Games is a catastrophic failure of the system to protect the public, the integrity of the Games and clean athletes who had to compete," Tygart said.
"It shouldn't have happened."
Tygart said US authorities and other nations routinely expedite test results for athletes due to be participating in major championships, precisely to avoid situations like the Valieva case.
Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said it had been informed that a sharp rise of Covid-19 infections at the start of the year was to blame for the delay.
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said he had also heard that the pandemic may have been the reason, but could not give confirmation because the testing in this case was the responsibility of WADA.
"I had understood -- but I would like to get this confirmed -- that there was some issues around Covid, but I don't know about the exact delivery of the testing and the delivery of the sample," he said on Saturday, as the doping scandal simmered.
Valieva practised in Beijing on Saturday.
The president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, Alexander Gorchkov, said: "I repeat once again that we have no doubts about the honesty of our athlete. This affair should be carefully thought through because this crazy story raises so many questions.    -AFP



